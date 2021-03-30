FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Forget going to the barber when you pick up this $30 cordless haircutting kit on Amazon (36% off)

LiMURAL US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Cordless Haircutting Kit for $29.99 shipped with the code 65M8Z8BP and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $47, this saves 36%, beats our last mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Need a haircut, but can’t make it to the salon or barber? This kit is entirely wireless, meaning the clippers function without being plugged into the wall. In the bag, you’ll also get a comb, oil, and six guards of varying sizes. You should get around 300 minutes of use on a single charge here, as well, ensuring that you can enjoy multiple haircuts before it’s time to plug back in. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

If you already have hair cutting down, it’s time to get your beard game on point. The Black Beard Shaping & Styling Tool is a must-have. I’ve used it for years and love how easy it makes it for me to shape my beard. It’s just $10, as well, making it a budget-focused option for staying nice and trimmed.

Don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide for other great deals. You’ll find Chefman’s 8-quart Touch Air Fryer, patio sets, and even beard trimmers on sale there. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More about LiMURAL’s Haircutting Kit:

  • Mens Hair Clippers Grooming Kit – This is a complete barber sets for cutting hair, which includes a cape, lubricating oil, cleaning brush, and a full-range of guard attachments (3/6/10/13/16/19mm) for different hair lengths (0.5-20.7mm).
  • All In One Professional Clippers – This multipurpose clipper combines the functions of a hair and a beard trimmer in one device. It includes full-size guide combs to satisfy your needs of trimming your head and face, it is also very suitable for kids or toddlers haircut thanks to low noise and safety blades.
  • Quiet, Powerful Rotary Motor – The electric clipper’s motor is powerful enough to cut through even the thickest hair with ease. The teeth on the blade are tightly line up with each other to remove hair with no snagging or pulling, offering an effective haircut. Note: Before switching the hair clipper on, please peel the tape and take off the protective cover.

