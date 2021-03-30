FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your patio with up to $100 off chairs, sectionals, and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $100 off a selection of outdoor patio conversation sets. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. With spring quickly approaching, this might be one of the last chances to lock-in off-season savings on patio essentials to refresh your outdoor space. And with deals on everything from seating sets, chairs, sectionals, and more, there’s bound to be something available here to fit just about any setup. Plus, everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable outdoor patio furniture deals:

Then be sure to shop all of the other deals in today’s sale while the up to $100 in savings can still be cashed in. There’s also plenty of discounts to take advantage of in our home goods guide today, including Ninja’s Hot and Cold Coffee maker with a built-in brother at $170.

Hampton Bay Amber Grove 3-Piece Sectional features:

The inherent beauty found in this Hampton Bay Amber Grove 3-Piece Sectional set will create a cozy getaway right outside of your home. This sectional set features richly hand-woven frames and supportive cushioning for rest and relaxation. Seat cushion comes in soft, all-weather SDP fabric that is water, stain and fade-resistant. All contents are packed in 1-box. Light assembly required.

