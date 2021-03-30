Chefman’s 8-qt. Touch Air Fryer with viewing window hits Amazon low at $67.50 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer for $67.49 shipped. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $70, this model typically fetches around $100 at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low. This one stands out from the competition with a particularly modern black exterior and a sleek, almost hidden viewing window/interior light combo. It also has an 8-quart capacity large enough for the whole family, four cooking presets, capacitive touch controls on the top of the air fryer, an LED “shake reminder,” and the non-stick frying basket. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Don’t need a giant 8-quart model for your family/setup? Take a look at the Chefman TurboFry 2-quart at $40 instead. This one carries stellar ratings from over 9,300 Amazon shoppers and will provide much of the same experience as today’s lead deal just without the viewing window and extra-large capacity.

On top of today's surprisingly low price on Philips' popular OneBlade Pro shaver, we also have some great kitchenware deals to check out like Chefman's extra-large air fryer, Amazon's 24-pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, this Ninja Hot and Cold Coffee maker, and the Lavazza Expert Classy Plus espresso brewer.

More on the Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer:

Take your weeknight dinner game to the next level with the Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer. With an XL 8-qt capacity, entire meals for the whole family can be ready in no time. Plus, the power of rapid-air technology cooks food faster and healthier than ever – Use little to no oil and achieve the same crispy, fried finish you love. Plate restaurant favorites from mozzarella sticks to chips, chicken tenders to pizza, and much more – no deep frying needed. Featuring a large digital display with capacitive touch control on the top of the fryer, an extra-large viewing window, and a bright interior light, it’s simple to control every meal.

