Amazon will ship you two GE 6-Outlet Power Strips for only $4.50 each

Amazon is offering the two GE 6-Outlet Power Strips for $9 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and delivers the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Whether you need additional outlets in your office, at your nightstand, or somewhere entirely different, these power strips are here to save the day. Each unit turns a single plug into six and features a 2-foot cord. Both have an integrated circuit breaker that cuts power if over-voltage or overheating occurs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

A quick look at Amazon’s best-selling power strips will showcase just how good the lead deal is. Many solutions cost well over $9 and you only get one power strip. That being said, you could spend a bit less when opting for this GE Power Strip at $8 Prime shipped. While you won’t get two, this unit boasts an 8-foot cord which is four times longer than what’s offered by the deal above.

GE 6-Outlet Power Strip features:

Expanded Power – Each extension cord comes in a bright white finish and features 6 grounded AC outlets to provide power from a distance – perfect for creating a centralized hub for your electronics at your home, office, workshop or garage

Versatile Cord – 2 feet power cord comprised of heavy-duty cable housed in a durable PVC insulation and jacket is strong enough to last a lifetime and pliable enough to easily fully extend

Protection – Integrated circuit breaker cuts power to your extension cord should it experience overvoltage or overheating. UL listed with a hassle-free limited-lifetime replacement policy for peace of mind that your device is backed by the highest industry standards of performance and safety

