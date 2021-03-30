OnePlus clears out 8T Android smartphone with $150 discount to low of $599

OnePlus currently offers its unlocked 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $599 shipped. Also available at Amazon for a few cents more. Normally fetching $749, today’s offer saves you $150, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks the best price to date. Now that the latest and greatest devices from OnePlus have arrived, the brand’s more budget-friendly 8T shines as a notable alternative to the Hasselblad-enabled 9 series devices. Everything is centered around a 6.55-inch 120Hz display that’s backed by 5G connectivity and Warp Charge technology. Around back there’s a 48MP quad-camera array which pairs nicely with its 256GB of built-in storage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 375 customers and we found it to be a compelling handset in our hands-on review. More details below.

With plenty of savings left over from the lead deal, it’s a good call to pick up one of the official OnePlus cases to protect your new smartphone. The brand’s Sandstone Bumper Case is a great option at $25, providing a slim design that won’t add too much bulk while still protecting against bumps, scrapes, and the like. But if you’re going to need a little extra durability, its Karbon Bumper Case might be worth a look instead.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

