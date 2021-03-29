FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, Bridge Constructor Portal, PDF Editor, and more

We are now ready to kick off another week with all this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals. Much of last week’s best deals are still waiting for you below, but we are now ready to add to the list with all of today’s most notable price drops. Our collection is highlighted by deals on LIMBO, Bridge Constructor Portal, Dead Age, King of Dragon Pass, Thimbleweed Park, PDF Editor & Creator, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Nokia’s affordable 3.4 Android Smartphone at a new all-time low as well as ongoing offers on  Sony’s latest Xperia smartphones, Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A, and the Galaxy Tab S7/+. We also spotted one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook today alongside Samsung Chromebooks starting at $190. Here’s today’s Android TV offer, a great deal on Pad & Quill’s cable organizer, and a fresh new Amazon Anker sale which now sits alongside all of today’s best smartphone accessory deals

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, Bravely Default II $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on LIMBO:

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.

