Plow & Hearth’s 8-Ft. Roll-Out Garden Pathway strikes new low at under $45 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Plow & Hearth Weather-Resistant 8-foot Hardwood Pathway for $44.88 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’ve got a green thumb, this roll-out pathway could be just the thing for your burgeoning garden. It’s comprised of weather-resistant hardwood planks and spans a total of 8 feet. This unit can be easily cleaned with a hose, ensuring your setup can be tidied up at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

And if you’re on the hunt for an easy way to water your vegetables and other plants, consider grabbing Rocky Mountain Goods’ 25-foot Flat Soaker Hose at $12 Prime shipped. It consistently seeps water throughout the full length of the hose, allowing you to lay it out turn on the water, and let it do all of the work for you.

Want to see some of the related deals we’ve found? If so, scope out BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Workbench at $24. You can also grab this solar-powered and hand-crankable flashlight for $5.50 Prime shipped. And if you want to need a new utility knife, consider grabbing Sheffield’s Ultimate offering at $8.

Plow & Hearth 8-foot Hardwood Pathway features:

  • 8′ wooden garden walkway
  • Weather-resistant Hardwood planks
  • Connected with wire and rubber Spacers
  • Rinse with a hose to clean
  • Rolls up for easy movement or storage

