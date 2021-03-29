This solar-powered flashlight can also be hand cranked: $5.50 Prime shipped (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart Solar/Hand-Crank Flashlight for $5.55 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and is within $0.17 of the lowest price we have tracked. Spring is here and summer will arrive before you know it. For some, this paves the way for a plethora of outdoor adventures like camping and much more. If you fall into this category, there’s a good chance you may want to add this flashlight to your repertoire. Not only is it crank-powered, but can also draw energy from the sun thanks to a built-in solar panel. No batteries are required and leaving this unit in direct sunlight for 30 minutes is said to result in 10 minutes of power. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

It’s difficult to find a flashlight offer that undercuts the deal above. That being said, you can grab two EVEREADY LED Flashlights at $3 each. They forfeit solar- and crank-powered energy solutions in favor of batteries. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars from well over 4,700 Amazon shoppers.

Keep the ball rolling by perusing some of the related deals we’ve spotted. Notable discounts include two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone chargers at $7.50 each alongside Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool at $8 Prime shipped. Oh, and in case you missed it, Sheffield’s Ultimate Folding Utility Knife has plunged to $8.

Stalwart Solar/Hand Crank Flashlight features:

The hand crank LED flashlight by Stalwart does not require battery operation or electricity. Featuring both a solar panel to store energy and a windup hand crank to generate power, you will never run out of light when you need it!

Charging in direct sunlight or artificial light and will collect and store energy to power this flashlight; 30 minutes of solar energy will result in 10 minutes of lighting or 40 hours of direct sunlight will fully charge the battery. If the solar battery begins to run low, rotating the winding hand crank for 1 minute will generate power for 8 minutes (15 minutes is the maximum cranking time recommended). No matter the situation, you will always have a charged light with you at all times.

