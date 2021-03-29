FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This solar-powered flashlight can also be hand cranked: $5.50 Prime shipped (Save 31%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessGreen DealsStalwart
31% off $5.50

Amazon is offering the Stalwart Solar/Hand-Crank Flashlight for $5.55 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and is within $0.17 of the lowest price we have tracked. Spring is here and summer will arrive before you know it. For some, this paves the way for a plethora of outdoor adventures like camping and much more. If you fall into this category, there’s a good chance you may want to add this flashlight to your repertoire. Not only is it crank-powered, but can also draw energy from the sun thanks to a built-in solar panel. No batteries are required and leaving this unit in direct sunlight for 30 minutes is said to result in 10 minutes of power. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

It’s difficult to find a flashlight offer that undercuts the deal above. That being said, you can grab two EVEREADY LED Flashlights at $3 each. They forfeit solar- and crank-powered energy solutions in favor of batteries. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars from well over 4,700 Amazon shoppers.

Keep the ball rolling by perusing some of the related deals we’ve spotted. Notable discounts include two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone chargers at $7.50 each alongside Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool at $8 Prime shipped. Oh, and in case you missed it, Sheffield’s Ultimate Folding Utility Knife has plunged to $8.

Stalwart Solar/Hand Crank Flashlight features:

  • The hand crank LED flashlight by Stalwart does not require battery operation or electricity. Featuring both a solar panel to store energy and a windup hand crank to generate power, you will never run out of light when you need it!
  • Charging in direct sunlight or artificial light and will collect and store energy to power this flashlight; 30 minutes of solar energy will result in 10 minutes of lighting or 40 hours of direct sunlight will fully charge the battery. If the solar battery begins to run low, rotating the winding hand crank for 1 minute will generate power for 8 minutes (15 minutes is the maximum cranking time recommended). No matter the situation, you will always have a charged light with you at all times.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Green Deals Stalwart

About the Author

iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor ...
Refresh your battlestation with up to 45% off Razer gam...
New all-time lows on PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers...
Don’t overlook this 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case a...
TP-Link 802.11ac mesh routers, Gigabit switches, and mo...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling Bluetooth 5.0 stereo amp...
Load up on Amazon’s K-cup pods while 100-packs ar...
Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet arrives at new Ama...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 28%

Snag two crank-powered flashlight and smartphone chargers at $7.50 each (28% off)

$7.50 each Learn More
Save $100

Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer power stations are up to $100 off from $125

From $125 Learn More
33% off

Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool wields a saw, screwdrivers, and wrenches at $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, Bridge Constructor Portal, PDF Editor, and more

FREE+ Learn More
$670 off

Dell’s 8-core i7 + RTX 2060 Super XPS Desktop falls to $990 shipped (Save $670)

$990 Learn More
35% off

iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor strikes new low of $38.50 (Reg. $60)

$38.50 Learn More
45% off

Refresh your battlestation with up to 45% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot drops RIDGID 18V brushless 4-tool combo kit with lifetime warranty to $299, more

40% off Learn More