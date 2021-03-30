A 350-lb. capacity headlines BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Workbench, now $24 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench (WM125) for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’re in need of a portable work surface, this notable offer is worthy of your consideration. Once expanded it spans 33.3 by 5 by 5 inches and weighs in at 17.8 pounds. Despite its compact form-factor, a durable steel frame allows it to single-handedly support up to 350 pounds of weight. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Propel productivity further when using some of today’s savings on one or more of TEKTON’s 1-inch C-Clamp at under $4 each. These are versatile and great for everything from gluing to welding, and the list goes on. More than 1,650 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out some of the other related deals that are readily available right now. Examples include this solar-powered flashlight at $5.50 Prime shipped and Sheffield’s Ultimate Folding Utility Knife at 38% off. And if you want your yard or patio to look its best this year, be sure to shop Home Depot’s current sale that takes up to $100 off chairs, sectionals, and more

BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench features:

Durable steel frame

Non skid feet prevent sliding

Measures 33.3 by 5 by 5 inches; Weighs 17.8 pounds

Work bench holds up to 350 pounds

Included components: WM125 project center, (4) swivel pegs

