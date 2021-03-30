SentrySafe’s Fireproof/Waterproof 0.82-Cu. Ft. Safe returns to $149 (Save $50)

Lowe’s is offering the SentrySafe Fireproof/Waterproof Safe (SFW082F) for $149 shipped, but it’s also available at Amazon for $149.99 with Prime shipping. That’s $50 off and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. This safe provides a way for you to keep important documents or possessions intact even if a disaster occurs. In fact, the company touts that this unit can keep interior temperatures safe even if the exterior has endured 1,700-degree Fahrenheit levels for a full hour. It can also withstand sitting in 5 inches of water for an entire day. The unit spans 16.3 by 19.3 by 13.7 inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you aren’t necessary worried about protection during fire or water-related disaster, consider Stalwart Storage Safe at $47. Bear in mind that it’s more compact than the lead deal and is a unit that’s primarily made to keep others out instead of preventing damage. With over 4,200 review so far, Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.6/5 star rating.

SentrySafe Fireproof Waterproof Safe features:

The SentrySafe SFW082F fireproof safe and waterproof safe provides powerful protection for your home or office security needs. With unique security features that protect against forced entry and UL Classified fire protection and ETL Verified water protection, this safe offers true peace-of-mind.

