Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch delivers GPS + heart rate monitoring at $177 (Save 40%)

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for $177 shipped in several styles. While you’d typically pay $295, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, is $22 under Fossil’s own sale pricing, and matches our previous mention for the second-best price of all-time. Pairing a stainless steel housing with your choice of band, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility thrown into the mix, too. Along with all the fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring, GPS, and over 24-hour battery life. As a #1 best-seller, over 8,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Then be sure to check out our hands-on review for some added insight before heading below the fold for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Fossil 5E Smartwatch at $160 instead. This offering delivers much of the same Wear OS functionality for pairing to your Android handset or iPhone, as well as plenty of fitness stats like heart rate monitoring. The biggest feature omissions here are built-in GPS as well as no rotating crown, but otherwise you’re looking at an even more affordable way to get in the smartwatch game. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

We’re also still tracking a 33% price cut on Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch which offers up a slightly different design with much of the same functionality at $199. That’s on top of all of the other deals in our fitness tracker hub, too. Or just spring for the rare $50 discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ models and call it a day.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Magnetic USB rapid charger included and charges up to 80% in under an hour. Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay.

