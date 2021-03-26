FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch comes in various styles for $199 (Save 33%)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerSkagen
Reg. $295 $199

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch for $199 shipped in a variety of styles. While you’d typically pay $295, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is one of the first discounts since the holiday season. Skagen’s latest smartwatch arrives with multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS. You’ll of course find the usual suite of fitness tracking features here as well, alongside a circular touchscreen display with a stainless steel housing. Wear OS is at the center of the experience here, and you’ll be able to choose from a various of bands. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings Wear OS to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $60 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable price cut on the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch at $260. Down to its second-best price to date, you’re looking at 22% in savings on the wearable. But then be sure to check out all of the offers in our sports and fitness guide as we close out the week, including this adjustable weight training bench at $136.

Skagen Connected Falster 3 features:

Skagen’s newest smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Skagen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band ...
Smart 4K TV deals from $240: Insignia Fire TV, Sony 75-...
Osmo STEAM learning sets for iPad and Fire tablets now ...
Bring classic iPod stylings to your AirPods with elago&...
Amazon’s Fire HD 10 64GB falls to new all-time lo...
Upgrade your on-the-go working kit with this three devi...
Take to the skies and capture everything with this high...
Amazon Moen bathroom/kitchen fixture sale from $7: Magn...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $330

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch is down to its second-best price yet at $260 (Save 22%)

$260 Learn More
30% off

Fossil’s Spring Sale offers hybrid smartwatches for $129 (Reg. up to $215), more + free shipping

$129 smartwatches Learn More
$50 off

Put a highly-rated $90 Finer Form Foldable Flat Bench in your home gym at $50 off (Today only)

$90 Learn More
Reg. $20

Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band for $13 (Save 35%)

$13 Learn More
Reg. $300+

Smart 4K TV deals from $240: Insignia Fire TV, Sony 75-inch Android, much more

From $240 Learn More
30% off

Osmo STEAM learning sets for iPad and Fire tablets now up to 30% off from $21

From $21 Learn More
Save 33%

Bring classic iPod stylings to your AirPods with elago’s AW6 case from $8 (Save 33%)

From $8 Learn More
Save 43%

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 64GB falls to new all-time low at $108 following 43% discount

$108 Learn More