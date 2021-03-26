Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch comes in various styles for $199 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch for $199 shipped in a variety of styles. While you’d typically pay $295, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is one of the first discounts since the holiday season. Skagen’s latest smartwatch arrives with multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS. You’ll of course find the usual suite of fitness tracking features here as well, alongside a circular touchscreen display with a stainless steel housing. Wear OS is at the center of the experience here, and you’ll be able to choose from a various of bands. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings Wear OS to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $60 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable price cut on the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch at $260. Down to its second-best price to date, you’re looking at 22% in savings on the wearable. But then be sure to check out all of the offers in our sports and fitness guide as we close out the week, including this adjustable weight training bench at $136.

Skagen Connected Falster 3 features:

Skagen’s newest smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour.

