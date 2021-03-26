NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem lets you ditch the rental at $88 (Save 20%), more

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem CM700 for $87.97 shipped. Normally fetching $110, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the second-best price we’ve seen in over a year, and comes within $4 of our previous mention from last summer. Ideal for up to 500Mb/s internet plans, this DOCSIS 3.0 cable model lets you ditch the rental unit from your ISP. It’ll pay for itself in under a year considering you’re saving around $10 per month from paying for a borrowed unit, not to mention it includes 24 download channels and support for 960Mb/s of overall throughput. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get some additional details about compatibility down below.

The NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 modem mentioned above is compatible with many of the popular ISPs out there including Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, and more. But it’s still a good idea to double check with your provider just to confirm compatibility. Otherwise if you don’t need the more capable specs found above, going with the NETGEAR Cable Modem CM500 at $60 is a great way to save even more. You’ll find DOCSIS 3.0 support with 300Mb/s plans covered here, as well as a 4.3/5 star rating.

Also on sale, Amazon is offering the TP-Link 802.3af Gigabit PoE Injector for $16.99 Prime shipped. Down 15% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked in around a year. If you need to install one or two PoE devices, and aren’t ready to invest in an expensive switch yet, this is a great alternative. Each one delivers up to 15.4W of power for 100-meters (or 328-feet.) It also features an auto-detection system so it only sends the amount of power required for your device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem featues:

Compatible with all major cable internet providers: Including certification by Xfinity by Comcast, COX, and Spectrum. Not compatible with Verizon, AT&T, CenturyLink, DSL providers, DirecTV, DISH and any bundled voice service. Save monthly rental fees: Model CM700 replaces your cable modem saving you up to $168/year in equipment rental fees. Built for super-fast speed: best for cable provider plans up to 500 mbps speed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!