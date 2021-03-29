TP-Link 802.11ac mesh routers, Gigabit switches, and more now on sale from $9

Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco S4 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $129.99 shipped. Usually fetching $150, today’s offer marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. TP-Link’s latest Deco S4 system delivers up to 5,500-square feet of coverage thanks to its three mesh nodes that all pack a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired expansion. Alongside support for over 100 devices, you’ll also benefit from 1.2Gb/s speeds and seamless roaming between the included access points for reliable whole-home coverage. Over 8,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $9.

Other notable TP-Link networking deals:

But if it’s Wi-Fi 6 you’re after, be sure to check out our review of the TP-Link Deco X20 system. Then hit up our networking guide, as you’ll find some additional ways to save on home Wi-Fi upgrades. If you’re still paying for a rental modem from the ISP, this ongoing price cut on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 model is certainly worth a look at $88.

TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh System features:

Give your home extensive, reliable, and fast Wi-Fi coverage with the Deco S4 AC1200 Whole Home Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System from TP-Link. This dual-band 802.11ac mesh Wi-fi system includes three modules, each of which can function as either a router or as an access point for an existing wired network to deliver up to 300 Mb/s over the 2.4 GHz frequency band and 867 Mb/s on the 5 GHz band.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!