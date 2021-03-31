FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls to low of $183 (Save $67), more from $27

AnkerDirect via Amazon currently offers its PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $182.73 shipped. Down from its usual $250 going rate, you’re saving 27% with today’s offer undercutting our previous mention by $37 and marking a new all-time low. This 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock expands the I/O of your Mac with a single cable. On top of sending 85W of power passthrough to your machine, it’ll also yield a 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-C slots, four USB-A ports, and SD card readers. Over 530 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more from $27.

Other notable Anker PowerExpand deals:

Then be sure to check out the massive collection of hard drive and SSD deals available as part of the World Backup Day festivities. With price staring at $42.50, there are plenty of discounts from top brands like WD, SanDisk, and more. Otherwise, our Mac accessories guide is the place to check for even more price cuts.

Anker PowerExpand Elite features:

Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port. With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more. The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

