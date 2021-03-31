FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ESR MagSafe chargers, cases, and other accessories now up to 50% off from $9

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
Save 50% From $9

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock MagSafe-compatible Kickstand Wireless Charger for $12.59 when code 8H66TTSS has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, beats the launch discount by $8, and marks a new all-time low. Differing from your average third-party MagSafe-compatible charger, ESR’s option delivers a unique kickstand design that lets you prop up an iPhone 12 while it charges. There’s also a detachable USB-C cable and support for 7.5W charging speeds to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable ESR MagSafe deals:

  • HaloLock 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station: $17 (Reg. $25)
    • w/ code PPAACH99
  • HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Charger: $13 (Reg. $20)
    • w/ code PPAACH99
  • Cloud Soft iPhone 12 Pro Max Case: $13 (Reg. $23)
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 9883PRMO
  • Cloud Soft iPhone 12 Pro Case: $13 (Reg. $23)
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 3SHTW2CJ
  • Cloud Soft iPhone 12 Case: $13 (Reg. $23)
    • w/ code C4L5Z9NX
  • Cloud Soft iPhone 12 mini Case: $13 (Reg. $23)
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 9Z7MM8RT
  • Sidekick Hybrid iPhone 12 Case: $9 (Reg. $16)
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 9883PRMO

If you can live with a more basic MagSafe-compatible charger, this morning saw RAVPower’s offering go on sale for $19 alongside a host of other deals in our smartphone accessories guide. Then make sure to go check out Anker’s first collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases as well as our review on Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Kickstand features:

Fast and easy wireless charging that’s compatible with iPhone 12 and compatible with MagSafe. Get more family FaceTime while you charge with built-in kickstand that’s there when you need it and folds away when you don’t. Removable 5 ft (1.5 m) USB C cable gives you the freedom to move around or ditch your cable for a portable stand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

ESR

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bring Siri control to the garage door with this $40 sma...
This 1080p webcam with built-in light upgrades your Twi...
Ring Floodlight Cam now packs end-to-end encryption at ...
Capture your commute with Pyle’s 1080p Dash Cam, ...
Highly-rated Sboly conical burr grinder upgrades your c...
Lexar’s expansive Play 1TB microSD Card gets firs...
Outfit your family’s bicycles with four loud, eas...
HomeKit Secure Video highlights Aqara’s 1080p cam...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $10 (50% off), more

From $10 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $19 (Save 37%), more

From $8 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $24, more

From $6 Learn More
Save 20%

Bring Siri control to the garage door with this $40 smart hub (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More
Save now

This 1080p webcam with built-in light upgrades your Twitch streams and Zoom calls at $14

$14 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Very Little Nightmares, Kiwanuka, Bulb Boy, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $250

Ring Floodlight Cam now packs end-to-end encryption at $200 (Save 20%)

$200 Learn More
17% off

Restock with eight reams of Amazon Basics Multipurpose Printer Paper at $3 each

$3 each Learn More