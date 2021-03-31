ESR MagSafe chargers, cases, and other accessories now up to 50% off from $9

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock MagSafe-compatible Kickstand Wireless Charger for $12.59 when code 8H66TTSS has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, beats the launch discount by $8, and marks a new all-time low. Differing from your average third-party MagSafe-compatible charger, ESR’s option delivers a unique kickstand design that lets you prop up an iPhone 12 while it charges. There’s also a detachable USB-C cable and support for 7.5W charging speeds to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable ESR MagSafe deals:

If you can live with a more basic MagSafe-compatible charger, this morning saw RAVPower’s offering go on sale for $19 alongside a host of other deals in our smartphone accessories guide. Then make sure to go check out Anker’s first collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases as well as our review on Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Kickstand features:

Fast and easy wireless charging that’s compatible with iPhone 12 and compatible with MagSafe. Get more family FaceTime while you charge with built-in kickstand that’s there when you need it and folds away when you don’t. Removable 5 ft (1.5 m) USB C cable gives you the freedom to move around or ditch your cable for a portable stand.

