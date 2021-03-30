FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker launches first collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, now available from $19

Today, Anker is expanding its stable of MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 accessories with its first collection of cases designed for Apple’s latest handsets. Available for everything from the iPhone 12 mini to the flagship 12 Pro Max, the affordable cases look to undercut the official offerings while providing a similar silicone design and all of the magnetic wireless charging features. Head below for all of the details.

Anker debuts first iPhone 12 MagSafe cases

Debuting after last week’s launch of some new accessories, namely a first look at its upcoming magnetic wireless charger, Anker is back with its first collection of cases designed to take advantage of Apple’s MagSafe standard. Available only in a black finish, the Anker Magnetic Silicone Cases arrive as some of its first iPhone 12 covers period, and the only ones to come decked out in magnets.

Entering with a slim design, Anker’s MagSafe iPhone 12 cases look to provide some additional protection without adding too much bulk into the mix. The main feature is certainly the magnetic wireless charging support, which allows for power passthrough from Apple’s official MagSafe offering as well as third-party models, like Anker’s more affordable version.

But alongside being able to take advantage of MagSafe, Anker delivers a solo silicone design with a raised lip around the front of the device to keep your iPhone 12’s screen scratch-free when placing it on a table. That’s alongside some added drop protection, thanks to its three-layer construction that pairs the grippy outer later with some tough plastic reinforcement. A soft microfiber lining completes the package.

Now available for purchase

The new collection of Anker MagSafe iPhone 12 cases are available courtesy of the brand’s Amazon storefront and are now beginning to ship. Prices start at $18.99 for the smallest 12 mini version, with the standard 12/Pro offering clocking in at $19.99 and the flagship iPhone 12 Pro max hitting $20.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Anker isn’t bringing anything particularly special to the actual feature set on its new iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, the price point and brand’s overall reputation are quite notable in their own right. Anker has been building out a roster of more affordable ways to deck out your device with to take advantage of Apple’s magnetic wireless changing standard.

Features certainly are all spot on for what you’d expect, but the price is certainly right in my opinion, too. Entering at around $20 will certainly make these a compelling option to consider for those who don’t want to pay the Apple tax, but still want something a bit more premium than many of the lesser-known brands out there.

