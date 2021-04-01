FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

End-to-end encryption highlights Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $95 (Refurb. Orig. $249)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $95 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will add another $6. Down from its original $249 going rate and the current $140 price tag you’ll find on a refurbished unit, today’s offer amounts to as much as 62% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30-days of free cloud storage, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and enhanced motion detection to ensure you know when a package gets dropped off. Ring also just recently rolled out end-to-end encryption for some extra peace of mind. Over 35,700 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in the Ring ecosystem and fend off porch pirates is with the brand’s latest wired Video Doorbell at $60. This more affordable offering delivers 1080p feeds and the usual Alexa integration, as well as motion alerts and integration with the larger Ring ecosystem. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at all of the details.

But if you’re looking to upgrade the smart home with the latest and greatest, be sure to have a look at the new Video Doorbell Pro 2 that was just officially announced last week. This high-end Ring offering arrives with 3D motion detection, better resolution, and plenty of other improvements. Then check out the Ring Floodlight Cam discount we tracked yesterday.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

