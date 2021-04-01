FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon has smart RGB bulbs, Wi-Fi plugs, and dimmable light switches from $17 (Up to 26% off)

-
AmazonSmart HomeGosund
26% off From $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Gosund (98% positive feedback int he last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 26% off a collection of its smart home gear including plugs, light switches, bulbs and more. One standout here is the 4-pack of Gosund LED Smart Wi-Fi RGB Color Bulbs for $26.39 shipped. Regularly closer to $33 or so, this is at least 20% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. With no hub required, these dimmable A19 bulbs are a quick and simple way to add some colorful smart lighting to your space. Whether it’s some ambience in the home theater room or your streaming space, they work with Alexa and Google Assistant gear, provide app control over the 16 million colors as well as for scene setting, and carry a 4+ star rating from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More smart home gear deals below from $17

More Gold Box smart home deals:

But there are plenty of notable discounts for a more intelligent home right now. LIFX Beam brings customizable ambient lighting to HomeKit at $120 (save 20%) and we also have a great offer on its new Color HomeKit Bulb. Those deals join this morning’s Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $95 and the Flo by Moen home smart water control system at $150 off. Head over to our smart home guide for even more. 

More on the Gosund LED Smart Wi-Fi RGB Bulbs:

  • Voice Control: Gosund smart light bulbs work perfectly with Alexa and Google home assistant. You can easily turn on/off the light, change the light color, dim the brightness with a simple voice command. Especially when your hands are full, voice control function will help you well.
  • Remote control: Download the gosund APP, and you can control the light anywhere with your mobile phone. Nomatter you are working in the office or on vacation, you can adjust the status of the lights in your home at any time. 

Gosund

