Have Siri unlock the front door with August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $190 (Save 24%)

Update: Now down to $190 at Amazon.

Amazon is currently offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $195.73 shipped. Normally selling for $250, you’re saving 22% with today’s offer coming within cents of our previous mention and marking one of the best prices to date. Delivering HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control, August’s latest smart lock enters with a 45% smaller design compared to its previous offerings. Wi-Fi connectivity means you won’t need an additional hub, and other notable features bring auto-unlocking functionality as well as the ability to share virtual keys. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,900 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more by opting for the previous-generation August Smart Lock Pro with bundled Connect hub for $130 right now at Amazon. This alternative will get you in the smart lock game for less, while still enjoying much of the same features noted above. This model just needs to rely on an extra piece of hardware to connect to Wi-Fi, as apposed to the native functionality on the lead deal.

All of the best smart home deals are now headlined by a collection of RGB bulbs, Wi-Fi plugs, and dimmable light switches from $17 in today’s Gold Box. That’s alongside a notable discount on the refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $95, which completes your front door upgrade alongside the featured smart lock.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

