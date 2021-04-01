April is finally here along with warmer weather. If you’re looking for a new read, we’ve rounded up some great options, from romance novels to thrillers and autobiographies. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks for April’s Reading List. Also, be sure to check out the new Cole Haan Golf Line with shoes, bags, and more.

Kisses and Croissants

Were you a fan of the show Emily in Paris on Netflix? If so, Kisses and Croissants by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau is a new read that takes you on a journey to Paris. Mia is an aspiring ballerina, and now that she’s spending the summer in Paris, she finally has her chance. However, she does have some obstacles, including a mean instructor and a new romance. This book releases on April 6 and is currently available for pre-order for $16.99.

Northern Spy

I personally love a good thriller and am anticipating Northern Spy by Flynn Berry. It’s one of our top picks for the April Reading List. The book is based in Northern Ireland and describes two sisters who become entangled with the IRA.

Berry shows a le Carré-like flair for making you wonder what’s really going on at any given moment. The Washington Post

This thriller will have you flipping through the pages, and it also releases on April 6. It can be found on Amazon for $18.29.

Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans

Are you a fan of the shoe brand Vans? If so, founder Paul Van Doren has written a memoir in which he shares his biography, advice, business profile, and what inspired him while designing the classic shoe. He also talks about where the company is now – two of his children are still leaders at Vans. This book debuts on April 27 and can be bought on pre-order at Amazon for $23.99.

The Light of Days

Another notable book from April’s Reading List is a history novel called The Light of Days by Judy Batalion. This story is already optioned by Steven Spielberg for a major motion picture. This is another thrilling read that details the bravery of a Jewish woman during World War II. This book is also releasing on April 6 and available for pre-order for $22.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!