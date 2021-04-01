FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger sees very first discount to $120 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $119.69 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen, saves you just over 20%, and marks a new all-time low. This 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin arrives with a built-in 15W MagSafe pad for wirelessly refueling your iPhone 12. Perfect for tidying up the desk or nightstand, it arrives with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck and a secondary 5W Qi pad on the base for powering up AirPods and the like. Ratings are still rolling in on the recent release, but you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. I’ve also been personally using this one for a few months and can highly recommend it. More details below.

Today’s price cut brings the featured 3-in-1 charger from Belkin to a more affordable price than Apple’s own MagSafe Duo, making it all the more notable of an offer. But to save even more, you could just opt for the comparatively more affordable MagSafe Charger at $34, letting you unjust the same 15W speeds but without the added Apple Watch or AirPods charging capabilities.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking an exclusive 50% price cut on Nomad’s Base Station Pro, which has arrived at a new all-time low of $100. Then go check out all of the other markdowns in our smartphone accessories roundup this week, including all of these ESR MagSafe chargers, cases, and other accessories on sale from $9.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Rethink how you charge. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode. The Magnetic charging module is optimized for your Apple Watch and to complete your charging solution, place your AirPods on the Qi wireless charging base. Designed to pull you in from every angle, it complements any environment.

