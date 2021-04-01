FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Emporio Armani Wear OS Smartwatch 3 models plunge as low as $193 (Up to $170 off)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesFashionEmporio Armani
45% off From $193

Amazon is offering the Emporio Armani Wear OS Smartwatch 3 with Stainless Steel Band for $204.50 shipped. That’s up to $170 off and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for this style. If you’d like a flashy, platform-agnostic smartwatch, this offering shouldn’t be overlooked. Once armed with Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 you’ll be able to tap into the Wear OS app ecosystem, track heart rate, easily check the time, and the list goes on. The case size measures 44mm and is comprised of stainless steel. Other handy features include the customizable watch faces, an extended battery mode, a built-in speaker for alerts, phone calls, and more. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more styles priced as low as $193.

More Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 deals:

And for those of you who prefer iOS, you could alternatively snatch up one of today’s refurbished Apple Watch deals priced from $130. Folks who wield Android should definitely have a look at our most recent roundup app discounts. Finally, be sure to peek at our coverage of Microsoft bringing 16 classic Xbox games to Android.

Emporio Armani Wear OS Smartwatch 3 features:

  • Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhoneⓇ ¹ and Android Phones. Smartwatches built with wear OS by Google require a phone running Android OS 6.0+ or iOS 10+. supported features may vary between platforms
  • Heart rate and activity tracking, built-in GPS for Distance tracking, swimproof design
  • Now with a speaker for Audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google assistant responses and more. Receive smartphone notifications and alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, customize your watch face, and Download third party apps with even more storage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Fashion Emporio Armani

About the Author

April 2021 Reading List: Best new books to pick up for ...
Elevate your 80-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Tier...
Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 hub pa...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling countertop burner has a ...
Gator Moka Pot Stovetop Espresso Maker + stainless stee...
Tidy up power strips, cords, and more with this under-d...
Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Levi’s Spring Fling Sale updates your denim, t-sh...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 40%

Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch delivers GPS + heart rate monitoring at $177 (Save 40%)

$177 Learn More
Reg. $295

Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch comes in various styles for $199 (Save 33%)

$199 Learn More
Save now

Corsair HS70 wired gaming headset with Bluetooth back at $80 (save 20%)

From $11 Learn More

April 2021 Reading List: Best new books to pick up for spring

Learn More
2021 lows

Autel’s latest EVO II Pro quadcopter falls to new 2021 low following $300 discount

$300 off Learn More
$82 off

Elevate your 80-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Tiered Fireplace Stand: $268.50 (Save $82)

$268.50 Learn More
$110 value

Grab a $100 Apple Gift Card today + $10 Target credit from $95 with free email delivery

From $95 Learn More
Reg. $200

Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 hub packs 85W power passthrough at $165

$165 Learn More