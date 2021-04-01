Emporio Armani Wear OS Smartwatch 3 models plunge as low as $193 (Up to $170 off)

Amazon is offering the Emporio Armani Wear OS Smartwatch 3 with Stainless Steel Band for $204.50 shipped. That’s up to $170 off and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for this style. If you’d like a flashy, platform-agnostic smartwatch, this offering shouldn’t be overlooked. Once armed with Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 you’ll be able to tap into the Wear OS app ecosystem, track heart rate, easily check the time, and the list goes on. The case size measures 44mm and is comprised of stainless steel. Other handy features include the customizable watch faces, an extended battery mode, a built-in speaker for alerts, phone calls, and more. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more styles priced as low as $193.

More Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 deals:

And for those of you who prefer iOS, you could alternatively snatch up one of today’s refurbished Apple Watch deals priced from $130. Folks who wield Android should definitely have a look at our most recent roundup app discounts. Finally, be sure to peek at our coverage of Microsoft bringing 16 classic Xbox games to Android.

Emporio Armani Wear OS Smartwatch 3 features:

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhoneⓇ ¹ and Android Phones. Smartwatches built with wear OS by Google require a phone running Android OS 6.0+ or iOS 10+. supported features may vary between platforms

Heart rate and activity tracking, built-in GPS for Distance tracking, swimproof design

Now with a speaker for Audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google assistant responses and more. Receive smartphone notifications and alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, customize your watch face, and Download third party apps with even more storage

