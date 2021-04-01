FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch deals start at just $130 in this 1-day sale (Refurb)

-
Applewoot
Shop now From $130

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple Watch models starting at $129.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS at $259.99. Typically fetching $429 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks one of the best prices to date. Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

But if you can get away with an older model of Apple Watch, be sure to shop all of the price cuts in today’s sale right here. With prices starting at $130, you’re looking at some of the best discounts to date on previous-generation wearables including Apple Watch Series 3 and 4, as well as GPS and cellular models too. Plus, everything comes backed by the same 90-day warranty noted above

Then go give our Apple guide a look for all of the week’s other best deals. Those in the market for the latest and greatest will want to give these rare Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ discounts a look as well as these ongoing offers on official Apple sport loop bands at $18.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

End-to-end encryption highlights Ring Video Doorbell Pr...
Microsoft Surface Headphones and Earbuds fall to new al...
Flo by Moen alerts you to water leaks + helps conserve ...
Take Jabra’s Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds on ...
Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro/Max leather cases ...
Apple’s latest $5 movie sale discounts 4K flicks,...
Apple Watch Woven Sport Bands in various styles fall to...
Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ models see rare $50 discount...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 1, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch, Nomad Base Station Pro, more

Listen now

New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more

Learn More
50% off

Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off new sale styles from $20

from $20 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Dashboard Car Mount $7 (30% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, Hyperforma, Super Hydorah, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $230

Bring Anker’s Powerhouse 200 on upcoming camping trips at a low of $170 (Save $60)

$170 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Hyrule Warriors Definitive $50, more

$30 Learn More
Reg. $469

Your kids can create their own toys with this 3D Printer Bundle, now $315 (Reg. $469)

$315 Learn More