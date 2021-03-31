FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Very Little Nightmares, Kiwanuka, Bulb Boy, more

We are now ready to collect all of Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals. You’ll find World Backup Day details and tips right here, alongside some serious price drops on storage gear at Amazon, but it is now time for all of the day’s best Android software offers. Microsoft launched 16 classic Xbox games for Android today and we are tracking some notable deals at Google Play including Very Little Nightmares, Spirit, Kiwanuka, Bulb Boy, Whale Trail Classic, and more. hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s best Android hardware offers are headlined by up to $400 off Moto Android smartphones with deals starting from $120. This deal joins ongoing handset offers on OnePlus 8T and Nokia’s affordable 3.4 Android smartphone. Alongside this $75 price drop on the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE, we are also tracking a notable offer on the brand’s Pro 3 GPS stainless steel smartwatch as well. 

Today is World Backup Day and that means our feature piece is waiting for you right here along with a host of price drops on storage gear at Amazon from Western Digital, SanDisk, and more. just remember to swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for all of your charging and audio needs as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $45, Ghost of Tsushima $38, Witcher 3 $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Very Little Nightmares:

Enter the world of Very Little Nightmares, a puzzle adventure game that mixes a cute and creepy universe. Help the Girl in the Yellow Raincoat survive in a hostile house and find a way to get her out. As she awakens in an unknown mansion, you must guide her through each room. What a fate to fall here, a place where everything wants to see her dead. Her life is in your hands, avoid enemies, discover intriguing puzzles to finally pierce the secrets of this strange house.

