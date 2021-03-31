Microsoft has announced an interesting expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming today. It is “embarking on a new journey” for Xbox backwards compatibility by “taking it to the cloud.” Over on the official Xbox Wire, Microsoft has announced that it is bringing a collection of its older backwards compatible titles to Xbox Cloud Gaming, all of which are playable on Android phones and tablets. Head below for more details and a complete look at the first wave of games.

Classic Xbox Cloud Gaming comes to Android

After launching the backwards compatibility program in 2015, Microsoft has released multiple consoles and remains dedicated to preserving gaming history by making older titles “available to you no matter the hardware.” And it has now made 16 original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles available on Android devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming, with “more games coming soon.”

Microsoft said it has taken gamer feedback seriously, “going all the way back to our earliest cloud gaming preview, and making games from previous generations available on mobile devices has been one of the most requested features by the community.”

Before we get into the actual games that are now available, it is important to remind folks that Xbox Cloud Gaming and access to these backwards compatible titles on Android does in indeed require an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

With games connected through the Xbox network, you’re able to bring past saves with you and play along with gamers from around the world.

Here’s a list of the backwards compatible games now available on Android through Xbox Cloud Gaming:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

9to5Toys’ Take

This is just another step toward what appears to be the inevitable Xbox dominance when it comes to cloud gaming. Sony just can’t or hasn’t seemed to even want to keep up in this regard, and Microsoft just keeps integrating, consolidating, and improving its cloud gaming services every month, it seems. With Bethesda now in the fold, significantly bolstering the value of Game Pass, not to mention the ability to play Xbox games from plenty of hardware devices, and the inclusion of EA Play, Sony has a long way to go before it can truly compete with Microsoft in the clouds.

