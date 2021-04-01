All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Apple Watch models are starting from just $130 Prime shipped today and we have quite a notable batch of discounted games and apps. Highlights include top-tier titles like Stardew Valley, Hyperforma, Hyper Light Drifter, Mars Power Industries, Super Hydorah, Football Manager 2021 Mobile, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ocmo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 3D Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyper Light Drifter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mindkeeper : The Lurking Fear: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Elastic Drums: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: My Movies 3 Pro – Movie & TV: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ArtRage: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Stardew Valley:

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options…Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm…Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, your way…Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.

