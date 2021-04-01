Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Hyrule Warriors Definitive $50, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Persona 5 Royal on PS4 for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Currently listed at $53 via Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find for physical standard version. Just keep in mind, Sony is now offering the Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition on PSN for $1.50 more at $31.49 as well. Players will “don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to stage epic heists “to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways!” This version of the game also includes “never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more.” Head below for more deals including Hitman 3, Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition, Ghost of Tsushima, DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, Among Us, Red Dead Redemption 2, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo eShop indie games from $3
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Cat Quest II $9 (Reg. $15)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition $50 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $33.50 (Reg. $48)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $10)
- Among Us $4 (Reg. $5)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $38 shipped for RedCard holders
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $50)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Team Racing + Spyro Bundle $30 (Reg. $75)
- Crysis Remastered $16.50 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Team Sonic Racing $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- Syberia 1 & 2 Switch $2 (Reg. $35)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win $10 on PS4/Xbox (Reg. $20)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Super Bowl $20 (Reg. $50+)
- Plus Collector’s Coin
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy $20 (Reg. $50)
- On PlayStation and Xbox
- Blasphemous Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Also on PSN and the Xbox marketplace
- (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo $6 (Reg. $15)
- The Flame In The Flood $4 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
