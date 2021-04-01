Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Hyrule Warriors Definitive $50, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Persona 5 Royal on PS4 for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Currently listed at $53 via Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find for physical standard version. Just keep in mind, Sony is now offering the Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition on PSN for $1.50 more at $31.49 as well. Players will “don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to stage epic heists “to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways!” This version of the game also includes “never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more.” Head below for more deals including Hitman 3, Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition, Ghost of Tsushima, DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, Among Us, Red Dead Redemption 2, and much more.

