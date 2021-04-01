FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Hyrule Warriors Definitive $50, more

Reg. $60 $30

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Persona 5 Royal on PS4 for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Currently listed at $53 via Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find for physical standard version. Just keep in mind, Sony is now offering the Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition on PSN for $1.50 more at $31.49 as well. Players will “don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to stage epic heists “to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways!” This version of the game also includes “never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more.” Head below for more deals including Hitman 3, Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition, Ghost of Tsushima, DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, Among Us, Red Dead Redemption 2, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more

No Man’s Sky Expeditions update includes all-new multiplayer game mode, challenges, more

Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

