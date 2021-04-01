Tidy up power strips, cords, and more with this under-desk cable organizer: $18 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Simple Cord Under-Desk Cable Organizer for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, having a tidy desk is of utmost importance. Hiding cables is a great way to set your office apart from many others, and this kit is ready to help you get the job done. It mounts directly underneath your desk and is ready to uphold not only cables, but power strips, surge protectors, and the list goes on. You’ll get two 16-inch raceway channels, four end caps, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to arm your desk with MoKo’s $4 Tablet Stand. It weighs less than 2 ounces and folds flat when not in use. There are six different slots which make it easy to tweak the viewing angle of your iPad or other tablet. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by about 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

Several of the other deals across our site may also be of interest to you. A couple of examples that come to mind include Amazon’s U-shaped AC/USB Surge Protector at a low of $24 in addition to these GE 6-Outlet Power Strips at $4.50 each. And if your PC or Mac is running low on storage, be sure to check out Samsung’s T7 Touch Solid-State Drives from $98.

Simple Cord Under Desk Cable Organizer features:

Set of two under desk cable covers keep power strips, surge protectors, cords and cables off the desk and out of sight

Easy to install; all hardware is included to mount the cable organizers on the back of a desk or underneath

Includes two 16-inch raceway channels, four end caps, and four screws

