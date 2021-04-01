Amazon’s commercial-grade U-shaped AC/USB Surge Protector returns to low of $24

Amazon is offering its AmazonCommercial AC/USB Surge Protector for $24.12 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This commercial-grade solution from Amazon wields four USB-A ports with up to 2.4A of power each. Three AC outlets ensure you can easily plug in your desktop and monitor while still leaving a spare outlet for something else. A U-shaped design allows it to work well underneath, on top of, or mounted along the edge of your desk. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If a more traditional surge protector will suit your needs, consider this Amazon Basics 8-Outlet solution for $17 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that it comes in black instead of white and forfeits built-in USB ports. Well over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out the offer we spotted on two GE 6-Outlet Power Strips at $4.50 each. You can also cash in on this spacious cord cover kit at $20 Prime shipped. Finally, be sure to also have a look at Lexar’s 1TB microSD Card at $70 off alongside today’s Acer Gold Box with deals up to $310 off.

AmazonCommercial AC/USB Surge Protector features:

AC and USB outlet desktop power station and surge protector with 6-foot 14AWG heavy duty power cord with 90 degree swivel

3 AC outlets and 4 USB ports; electrical ratings of 15A, 120V, and 1800W; high speed charging up to 2.4 amp (total output 5V/3.4A for 4 ports); spaced outlets for large plugs

Effectively protects devices from power surges and spikes; 1080 Joule energy rating and fireproof MOV; EMI/RFI Noise Filtration up to 40dB reduction

