Elevate your 80-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Tiered Fireplace Stand: $268.50 (Save $82)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 80-inch Tiered Fireplace TV Stand for $268.37 shipped. That’s $82 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked for over a year. This sleek TV stand aims to make your next binge session cozier than ever thanks its built-in fireplace. It runs entirely off of electricity, ensuring heat can be activated by simply pressing a button. This unit sports enough power to warm up a 400-square-foot room and its surface is ready to uphold an 80-inch television or up to 250 pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Embrace an even more modern look when pairing your new television stand with the Amazon Basics No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $35. Not only is it a cinch to install, a slim design means it only pushes your TV out by an inch. It’s ready to accommodate a 32- to 80-inch television. Believe it or not, this unit has garnered more than 48,000 reviews and the rating has averaged out to 4.6/5 stars.

Need a larger television to go with today’s purchase? We’ve got you covered with LG’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart OLED TV at $1,799. If that price is too high, consider Sony’s 65-inch 4K Android TV from $665. And for those of you that are in need of extra power for behind your TV stand, check out Amazon’s commercial-grade U-shaped AC/USB Surge Protector at $24.

Walker Edison 80-inch Tiered Fireplace TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 26.25″ H x 70″ L x 14.5″ – Open shelves: 9″ H x 13.5″ L x 15″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Fireplace display and heat can be turned on individually

Includes electric fireplace that will heat up to 400 sq. ft. (4600 BTU)

For TV’s up to 80″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!