Elevate your 80-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Tiered Fireplace Stand: $268.50 (Save $82)

-
$82 off $268.50

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 80-inch Tiered Fireplace TV Stand for $268.37 shipped. That’s $82 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked for over a year. This sleek TV stand aims to make your next binge session cozier than ever thanks its built-in fireplace. It runs entirely off of electricity, ensuring heat can be activated by simply pressing a button. This unit sports enough power to warm up a 400-square-foot room and its surface is ready to uphold an 80-inch television or up to 250 pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Embrace an even more modern look when pairing your new television stand with the Amazon Basics No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $35. Not only is it a cinch to install, a slim design means it only pushes your TV out by an inch. It’s ready to accommodate a 32- to 80-inch television. Believe it or not, this unit has garnered more than 48,000 reviews and the rating has averaged out to 4.6/5 stars.

Need a larger television to go with today’s purchase? We’ve got you covered with LG’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart OLED TV at $1,799. If that price is too high, consider Sony’s 65-inch 4K Android TV from $665. And for those of you that are in need of extra power for behind your TV stand, check out Amazon’s commercial-grade U-shaped AC/USB Surge Protector at $24.

Walker Edison 80-inch Tiered Fireplace TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 26.25″ H x 70″ L x 14.5″ – Open shelves: 9″ H x 13.5″ L x 15″ W
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • Fireplace display and heat can be turned on individually
  • Includes electric fireplace that will heat up to 400 sq. ft. (4600 BTU)
  • For TV’s up to 80″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

