LG’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart OLED TV with NVIDIA G-SYNC now $1,799 (Up to $400 off)

FirstclassTV (100% positive feedback from thousands of ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the 2020 LG CX Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,799 shipped. Originally $2,800+, this model is currently on sale for $1,950 at Amazon and more like $2,000 via Best Buy from the regular $2,200. Today’s offer is up to $400 off the going rate these days and the lowest price we can find. This one has a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) with NVIDIA G-SYNC for gaming, the α9 Gen 3 AI processor for upscaling content, HDR-support, and gorgeous OLED pixels throughout. You’ll also find Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility here as well as Alexa and LG’s webOS for direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Connectivity includes four HDMI ports, three USB jacks, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers and ships with a 1-year manufacturer warranty. More details below.

Or just forget the OLED all together and save a fortune. The Sony X80J 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, for example, sells for $1,148 shipped at Amazon. This 2021 model includes much of the same feature set as today’s LG, just without the OLED pixels. Otherwise, just grab Sony’s 65-inch 4K UHD LED Android TV with Google Assistant while it’s down at $665.

More on the LG CX Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV:

LG OLED TV: Only OLED pixels emit their own light, allowing for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture.

PIXEL LEVEL DIMMING: Millions of pixels emit their own light. Only OLED can turn pixels off completely and independently. See stunning picture, perfect black, infinite contrast and over a billion rich colors.

WEBOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: LG’s fan-favorite webOS platform makes it surprisingly fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control — just speak or simply point, scroll and click.

