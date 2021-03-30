FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Woven Sport Bands in various styles fall to new 2021 lows at $18 (Reg. $49)

-
Apple
Reg. $49 $18

Daily Steals currently offers the official Apple Watch Woven Sport Loop for $17.99 shipped when code DSAPLB has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer is undercutting our previous mention by $24 and marking a new 2021 low. Available in a variety of styles including the Pride version that rarely goes on sale, these official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands deliver a soft and lightweight design that’s also breathable on your wrist to ensure it’s ideal for workouts. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Today’s sale enters at the perfect time for those who are taking advantage of the Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ sale we just saw go live. With $50 discounts across the board, you’ll be able to save on various styles, sizes, and even cellular models starting at $349. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide today, as well.

Apple Watch Woven Sport Bands feature:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

