adidas gets you ready for golf season with fashionable apparel, supportive shoes, more

Golf season has arrived! adidas is getting you ready to tee off with new golf apparel and footwear. This collection is full of stylish gear that not only looks great but is also functional and comfortable. There are over 200 items to choose from for both men and women, with pricing starting at $10 and going up to $200 for select golf shoes. Be sure to find all of our top picks by heading below the jump. Also check out our latest guide to Cole Haan’s new golf line here.

adidas golf shoes

One of the latest adidas golf styles are the men’s ZG21 shoes. These shoes provide multi-directional tightening and loosening that really help you pivot to get a phenomenal shot. “ZG21 is truly a breakthrough feat in spiked performance,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf. “We were able to combine the latest and greatest materials, innovations, and manufacturing processes without sacrificing anything. It changes the game for those who love spiked footwear.” They also have enlarged spikes to help provide balance and a great supportive base, too. This style comes in two color options and are priced at $200.

Another great option is the men’s Tour360 XT-SL Spikeless Textile Golf Shoes that are priced at $180. This style is weather-ready with a water-resistant exterior and an energy-returning cushioning to give you a springy step. The mesh design also adds comfort with a breathable material, and these will look nice on and off the golf course.

Golf apparel

Every golfer is looking for apparel that’s wearable anywhere, whether that’s on the course or on the go. The new adidas men’s Go-To Golf Polo helps increase mobility and range of motion. This style is designed for comfort with a hybrid set-in raglan sleeve that was designed to be soft and breathable. It’s available in five color options and priced at $75.

However, on those cooler golf outing days, the Adicross Quarter-Zip Pullover is a fantastic option as well. This pullover can be worn year-round with shorts, chino pants, joggers, and shorts alike. It’s also available in three colors and has a reflective three-stripe logo on the sleeve to help keep you visible in low light. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe, and it’s priced at $100.

