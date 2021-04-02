Let Amazon hide and organize those K-Cups with this 36-pod drawer, now under $15

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 36-Pod K-Cup Storage Drawer for $14.86 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $0.07 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’d like a way to tidily stow your K-Cups, Amazon has you covered with this handy shelf. It boasts three easy-open drawers that are made to conveniently hide and stow 36 K-Cups until the moment you need one. According to Amazon, its durable design will prevent the weight of your coffee machine from bending this unit over time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s hard to undercut Amazon on value. A quick look at a list of best sellers will rapidly convey this fact. You can just about match it in regards to price with the Mind Reader Mounty Coffee Pod Holder at $15 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll step down to a 20-pod capacity and forfeit a design that hides your coffee until the moment it is needed.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out this neat Waste King Garbage Disposal unit at $39.50. Since it plugs into a standard power outlet, you won’t need to hire an electrician to install it. Other notable and related deals include Walker Edison’s Tiered Fireplace Stand at $82 off alongside this under-desk cable organizer at $18 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics 36-Pod K-Cup Storage Drawer features:

Coffee-pack drawer holds up to 36 K-Cups

3 easy-open drawers for conveniently organizing, loading, and removing K-Cups

Durable design that supports the weight of a coffee machine to prevent bending

Soft, anti-slip pad on bottom protects tabletop surfaces

Mirror-finish drawer handle for a sleek and modern style

Measures 13.5×12.9×2.5 inches (LxWxH)

