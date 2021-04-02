FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Drop a Waste King Garbage Disposal in your sink at $39.50 (No electrician needed, 2021 low)

Amazon is now offering the Waste King L-1001 Garbage Disposal for $39.46 shipped. Regularly $49.50 or so, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low and a perfect time to consider upgrading the kitchen sink. This one installs with “no electrical expertise needed” due to the pre-installed power cord and “EZ Mount” system. It features a 1/2 HP, 2600 RPM (115v) magnet motor, corrosion-resistant parts, and a continuous feed disposal setup. You’ll find more details on compatibility right here and this one carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You’re already looking at one of the most affordable in-sink options from a trusted brand with today’s deal. But it might be worth considering using a fraction of your savings on this $5 Waste King EZ Mount Garbage Disposal Stopper and Splash Guard set, no matter which garbage disposal model you go with. it is “to minimize splashing from inside the food disposal during operation” and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. 

While we are talking kitchen waste, we are still tracking a solid $100 price drop on Vitamix’s FoodCycler home composter at Amazon. This one can be setup anywhere with an outlet and will transform your kitchen scraps into useable fertilizer within hours. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more including the Home Depot outdoor patio sale and Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale event. 

More on the Waste King L-1001 Garbage Disposal:

  • HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 1/2 HP, 2600 RPM (115v) permanent magnet motor jams less. Has dishwasher hookup
  • EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splashguard for easy cleaning
  • 2 YEAR PROTECTION: 2-year Limited. Corrosion resistant grinding components
  • NO ELECTRICAL EXPERTISE NEEDED: Pre-installed power cord, no electrical work required
  • LIGHTWEIGHT: Compact and lightweight garbage disposer saves space under the sink

