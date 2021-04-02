FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

COLOP’s E-mark Create Portable Printer delivers a handheld design at $79, today only

Reg. $280 $79

Today only, Meh is offering the COLOP E-mark Create Portable Handheld Printer for $79. Shipping costs $5 unless you have a membership. Normally fetching $280 at Amazon, today’s offer marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and amounts to a new all-time low. This portable handheld printer is versatile enough to use on everything from arts and crafts to stamps and QR codes for shipping and even logos. It features a handheld and battery-powered design that can handle color prints alongside black and white designs. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

At the $79 price point, there aren’t too many printers out there that can compete with the functionality noted above. But for those who can get away with a less capable addition to their creative kits, this Brother P-Touch label maker delivers a compelling alternative at $35. Sure it won’t handle more complete designs or color prints like the COLOP E-mark will, but this is less than half the price. A 4.7/5 star rating from over 17,000 customers is a nice touch, as well.

Then go check out the 12-pack of Cricut vinyl while it’s down to an Amazon low at under $9 for another way to elevate your crafting kit. We also just put together a guide on the best machines to choose from for putting that vinyl to use. While you might or might not have a Cricut already, there’s plenty of other alternatives to check out, so we took a deep-dive into what they have to offer.

COLOP E-mark Create Portable Printer features:

The e-mark is a wireless electronic marking device. Using an app on a mobile device (such as a mobile phone or tablet), users can create and change their full color imprints as often as needed. The app features a custom design studio as well as numerous editable templates and stock messages to fulfill all marking needs. Works on a variety of absorbent surfaces including paper, cardboard, wood, and paper bags. Includes e-mark device, multi-color ink cartridge, power adapter, charging station, and quick setup guide

