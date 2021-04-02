Fossil meshes traditional with tech in its Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch: $149 (Save $66)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch in Black or Silver for $149 shipped. Matched at Fossil. That’s $66 off the going rate and delivers a price that’s only been beaten twice before. With so many smartwatches out there, there are an abundance of ways to showcase your preferred style. This discounted Fossil offering is available in two colorways and no matter which one you land on you’ll stand to benefit over 2-week battery life which is partially thanks to seamlessly combining a digital display with a traditional dial. Despite offering up long spans between charges, this unit can keep tabs on activity, sleep tracking, smartphone notications, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you won’t mind a cheaper build and lack of smartphone notification support, consider Withings Move at $70. This affordable wearable tracks more than 10 activities automatically and can even deliver sleep reports to you each day. Since it opts for a traditional look with no built-in display, you’ll score up to 18-month battery life before needing to swap out a traditional watch battery.

While you’re at it, be sure to also peek at Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch for $177 alongside Emporio Armani’s premium Wear OS Smartwatch 3 models for as low as $193. Finally, why not tidy up your office with this under-desk cable organizer at $18 Prime shipped?

Fossil Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Enjoy long lasting battery. This is a smart watch that can last up to 2+ weeks on a single charge. Magnetic USB charger included.

Heart Rate, Activity & Sleep Tracking with in-depth wellness stats.

Receive and view smartphone notifications and alerts, see calendar and weather updates, control your music and more.

