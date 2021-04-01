Samsung’s 2020 7.1.2-channel Soundbar with wireless sub, Alexa, more now $699 (Save $600)

Five Star Buy (99.8% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Samsung Q900T 7.1.2-channel Soundbar with Alexa for $699 shipped. Regularly $1,299, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this home theater setup sells for nearly that much at Amazon right now where it has never dropped below $998. Today’s offer is a massive $600 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Packing in a total of 16 speakers, this all-in-one sound bar and wireless subwoofer combo is a great way to refresh your home entertainment center without needing to run loads of cables all over the room. Alongside support for Dolby ATMOS and DTS:x, it provides 7.1.2-channels of audio, HDR 10+/4K passthrough, HDMI input, and special gaming mode, and built-in Alexa voice command support. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

There are, however, far more affordable ways to score a nice sound bar upgrade and a wireless subwoofer. The Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar with a cable-free sub sells for $199 at Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 10,000 customers. This one isn’t quite as modern as today’s lead deal, nor does it house Alexa, but it will certainly be a major upgrade over any kind of built-in solution.

You might also want to check out some of the big-screen 4K TV deals we have live right now. Alongside LG’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart OLED TV at $400 off, we also have Sony’s 65-inch 4K UHD LED Android TV on sale as well other models from $665 right here. Then, swing by our home theater deal hub for additional offers including the Amazon Fire TV Blaster, this brand-new Optoma 4K 240Hz gaming projector, and much more.

More on the Samsung Q900T 7.1.2-ch Soundbar:

3D TRUE SURROUND SOUND (DOLBY ATMOS AND DTS: X): Explore the depths of sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. Dual technology that captures each distinct sound as it flows above and around you

TRUE 7.1.2CH SOUND: Soundbar Q900T consists of 7 channels, 1 subwoofer channel, and 2 up-firing channels for enveloping sound, powered by 16 speakers. Wide range speakers are positioned at both corner of the soundbar to produce an expanded sound stage delivering audio from all angles

Q-SYMPHONY: Breakthrough technology that synchronizes Samsung QLED TV speakers

