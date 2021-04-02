Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K HDR Smart TV now $1,770 (Refurb, Orig. $2,840) + more from $665

Today only, Woot is offering hundreds of dollars in savings on a wide range of Samsung 4K smart TVs. One standout is the Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q60T 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $1,769.99 in factory refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $2,840 and currently on sale at Amazon for $2,098, today’s offer is over $1,000 off the original listing, $328 below Amazon, and the best we can find. This is also $228 below the Amazon all-time low. Sporting a massive 85-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) display with HDR, built-in Alexa voice command support, direct access to streaming services, and a Quantum Dot LCD panel. Three HDMI, two USB, and optical audio ports join built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth connectivity here. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty. More smart TV deals below.

A great lower-cost alternative falls to the Insignia 70-inch Smart 4K UHD FireTV Edition. This 2020 model sells for just $650 shipped at Amazon and carries solid ratings from nearly 11,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as large, but this is a whole lot of 4K display for under $650. Head below for even more notable 4K smart TV deals and over to Woot for loads more refurbished Samsung models.

More 4K TV deals still live:

Just make sure to swing by our home theater guide for even more discounted ways to upgrade the entertainment system. We have a $600 price drop on Samsung’s 2020 7.1.2-channel Soundbar with wireless sub, the Anker Nebula portable projector at $100 off, and much more right here.

More on the Samsung 85-inch Q60T 4K Smart TV:

View your favorite content at four times the resolution of 1080p with the Samsung Q60T. This TV has a Quantum Dot LCD panel to produce vibrant color and incorporates Motion Rate 120 technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. It is compatible with the HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats to provide a wider color gamut with compatible content and other equipment for more vivid images.

