Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro/Max leather cases go on sale: Folio $58, more from $20

Update: Both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max versions of Apple’s Leather Folio case are down to $57.99.

Amazon is currently offering the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio for $71.99 shipped. Down from its $129 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 44% in savings, beats our previous mention by $19, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. The iPhone 11 Pro version is also on sale for $65.99, down from its $129 going rate. Apple’s Folio case wraps your handset in finished European leather that “fits snugly” around your iPhone with machined aluminum buttons to complement the design. There’s also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards and more. Plus, the case will wake up your iPhone when opening the folio. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Or you could just ditch the folio design and go with Apple’s official Leather cases instead. Right now, Amazon has the iPhone 11 Pro Leather case in Saddle Brown for $19.99, down from its $49 going rate and marking an all-time low. Score the iPhone 11 Pro Max version for $29.99, down from $49. These offerings deliver much of the premium design as found above, but without the built-in wallet features.

But if going the official Apple route isn’t of interest, don’t forget that you can bring much of the same wallet functionality to your iPhone 11 Pro with this ongoing discount on Twelve South’s leather BookBook Case. Currently on sale for the best price to date, this accessory has been marked down to $43 from its usual $70 going rate. But then be sure to check out the new Anker MagSafe cases and everything else in our smartphone accessories guide.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio features:

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone. Open it and your iPhone 11 Pro Max wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep. Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection, and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!