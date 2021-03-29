Stylize your iPhone 11 Pro with Twelve South’s leather BookBook Case at $46 (Save 32%)

Update: Now down to $46.57.

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South BookBook Case for iPhone 11 Pro at $47.28 shipped. Down from its usual $70 going rate, you’re saving 32% with today’s offer beating the previous discount by $5 and marking a new all-time low. Twelve South’s BookBook Case covers your iPhone 11 Pro in full-grain leather with an overall appearance that turns your handset into a vintage book. Its folio design also doubles as a wallet to hold four IDs or bank cards, which magnetically snaps onto the main case for some added versatility. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can live without the leather stylings found on the Twelve South offering, going with this Spigen Slim Armor CS Case is a pretty solid idea at $19. You’ll still be able to store away some cash or IDs in your iPhone 11 Pro, just in a more rugged design that ditches the folio form-factor found above. It does carry a 4.5/5 star rating from over 3,400 customers.

Then go check out the discount we spotted today on iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount, which is currently on sale for $20. That’s alongside all of the other price cuts on iPhone and Android essentials in our smartphone accessories guide to kick off the week.

Twelve South BookBook iPhone 11 Pro Case features:

A wallet, removable leather case, and display stand — all-in-one. BookBook for iPhone is an iconic, genuine leather wallet, hands-free display stand and iPhone case rolled into one gorgeous vintage-style book. Redesigned for the new iPhone, our latest model includes a beautiful leather finished case that can be removed from the BookBook wallet, truly giving you two cases in one.

