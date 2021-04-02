FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike ends the week with 40% off clearance sale on rarely discounted styles

Nike is ending the week by launching an up to 40% off clearance event that’s discounting a selection of its popular shoes, apparel, and more. Free shipping is available with a Nike+ membership, which is free to join here. With spring just around the corner, now is a perfect time to refresh your workout fit with notable offers on popular styles including FlyKnit, Jordans, Air Force 1s, Space Hippies, and even its self-lacing Adapt kicks. With a variety styles that Nike notes rarely go on sale, we’re seeing some of the best prices to date across a collection of ways to refresh your wardrobe and workout kit. Head below for all of our top picks.

A personal favorite of mine has to be the Nike React Presto Running Shoes which are now down to $80.97. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer is $9 under our previous mention and marking the best price of the year. These have been my preferred workout kicks for quite awhile now, offering plenty of support while still feeling light. I’m particularly fond of the bright colorways the unique lacing system.

Top picks for men:

Top picks for women:

Then after you’ve shopped everything in the clearance event, be sure to swing by our fashion guide for even more deals. Highlights as we close out the week include Levi’s 30% off Spring Fling Sale and and all of the deals at Macy’s ahead of Easter

