Macy’s Easter Sale takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

-
FashionMacy's
30% off from $10

For a limited time only, Macy’s VIP Sale takes an extra 30% off with promo code VIP at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Lucky Brand, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25. Look your best this Easter with the Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Linen Shirt for men. This shirt is a timeless option that you can style for years to come and it’s versatile to dress up or down. You can also choose from several color options and it’s marked down to $77. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $110 and highly rated by Macy’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sperry April Fools Day Sale that’s offering 40% off your purchase as well as free delivery.

