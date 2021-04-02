FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $20 on Logitech’s popular MX Keys Keyboard, Master 3 Mouse, more from $50

-
mac accessoriesLogitechlenovo
Save $20 From $50

Lenovo is currently offering the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $79.99 shipped when code LOGITECH20 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $100 like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price of the year. MX Keys delivers a more premium typing experience than other keyboards with an aluminum frame, backlit keys, and wireless connectivity. Alongside working with both Mac and PC, Logitech’s FLOW functionality lets you copy text and more between multiple devices. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 6,900 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $50.

Other Logitech accessories on sale:

While these discounted Logitech peripherals are great for your workstation, they might not be quite up to spec for the battlestation. That’s why you should swing by our PC gaming guide for a look at all of the best deals for your setup as we head into the weekend, including Dell’s battlestation-worthy monitors at up to $475 off.

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Keyboard features:

Introducing MX keys, an advanced wireless illuminated keyboard crafted for efficiency, stability, and precision. Perfect stroke keys are shaped for your fingertips and backlighting lights up the moment your hands approach. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimizing responsiveness – and tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to stay oriented and in your flow. Compatible with Logitech Flow enabled mouse.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Logitech

lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Work from anywhere with Amazon’s Portable Laptop ...
Anker launches 2-in-1 SD Card Reader with Type-C and US...
Prop up your MacBook Air or Pro on this aluminum laptop...
Stow any MacBook in Under Armour’s flashy Contain...
Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR drop to new 2021 lows at ...
Popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller gets all-new Gray Ed...
Novation Launchpad Grid Controllers for Logic Pro now s...
Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 hub pa...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Refresh your battlestation with up to 45% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $30

This 2-pack of Aduro U-Rise XL adjustable metal iPad/tablet stands is now $16 ($30 value)

$16 Learn More
$12 off

Stay connected with this 2-pack of Meross dual-outlet HomeKit plugs for $22

$22 Learn More
Amazon low

Work from anywhere with Amazon’s Portable Laptop Tripod: $34.50 (All-time low, 29% off)

$34.50 Learn More
95% off

Easter magazine sale from under $4/yr.: GQ, Women’s Health, Esquire, Bon Appetit, more

$4/yr. Learn More
31% off

Atlantic Gaming Desk Pro overhauls your setup for $79.50 (Save 31%)

$79.50 Learn More
Review

Tested: BenQ’s GS2 Portable Projector delivers AirPlay 2 and crisp, colorful visuals

Buy now Learn More
Save $50

Amazon brings GoPro HERO9 Black back to just $399 (save $50), more

$399 Learn More