Save $20 on Logitech’s popular MX Keys Keyboard, Master 3 Mouse, more from $50

Lenovo is currently offering the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $79.99 shipped when code LOGITECH20 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $100 like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price of the year. MX Keys delivers a more premium typing experience than other keyboards with an aluminum frame, backlit keys, and wireless connectivity. Alongside working with both Mac and PC, Logitech’s FLOW functionality lets you copy text and more between multiple devices. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 6,900 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $50.

Other Logitech accessories on sale:

While these discounted Logitech peripherals are great for your workstation, they might not be quite up to spec for the battlestation. That’s why you should swing by our PC gaming guide for a look at all of the best deals for your setup as we head into the weekend, including Dell’s battlestation-worthy monitors at up to $475 off.

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Keyboard features:

Introducing MX keys, an advanced wireless illuminated keyboard crafted for efficiency, stability, and precision. Perfect stroke keys are shaped for your fingertips and backlighting lights up the moment your hands approach. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimizing responsiveness – and tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to stay oriented and in your flow. Compatible with Logitech Flow enabled mouse.

