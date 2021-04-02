Dell’s battlestation-worthy 360Hz and 38-inch UltraWide monitors now up to $475 off, more

Dell is closing out the week today with the launch of its latest sale, discounting a selection of its monitors, PC accessories, and more in the process. Headlining here is the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) for $674.99 shipped. Down from the usual $900 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and marks the second-best price to date. This 25-inch gaming monitor is geared towards those looking to get the most out of competitive online titles and the like. It packs a 1080p 360Hz IPS panel with 99% sRGB coverage, 1ms response times, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also a pair of HDMI inputs as well as a DisplayPort slot. Having just been released in October, reviews are still rolling in. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for all of our other top picks.

If you’d rather trade the more responsive panel in for a larger display, we’re also tracking a notable price cut on the new Alienware 38-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) for $1,424.99. Normally selling for $1,900, today’s offer is good for a $475 discount, beats our previous mention by $105, and is the best to date. Alienware’s 38-inch model sports a curved panel with 3840 x 1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a pair of HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and USB 3.0 hub to complete the package.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for even more monitors and other gaming accessories. Our PC gaming guide is also worth checking out today, as you’ll find even more upgrades for your battlestation. Yesterday saw this Bluetooth-enabled Corsair HS70 gaming headset go on sale for $80, which arrives alongside a new version of 8Bitdo’s popular Sn30 Pro Controller.

Dell 25-inch 360Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The secret to victory is staying one step ahead of the competition and now you can. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor possesses the world’s fastest refresh rate at 360Hz i . Gameplay is now fully optimized to enable split-second reactions and with a refresh rate this fast, you can count on a no-scope headshot before the enemy even knows you’re there.

