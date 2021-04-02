FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rare price drop puts simplehuman’s smart Sensor Mirror SE at $135 shipped (Reg. $150)

-
AmazonHome Goodssimplehuman
Reg. $150 $135

We are now tracking a rare price drop on the simplehuman 8-inch Round Sensor Mirror SE at Amazon. Regularly $150, you can now score this one for $135 shipped. While not the largest discount, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year and we have only really seen it go on sale a few times since 2019. Implementing surgical-grade LEDs with “the best materials and solid engineering,” this is a particularly feature-rich makeup or bathroom mirror. It sports 5x magnification while still allowing you to see your whole face, natural sunlight-style lighting, in-base cord management for a tidy look, and automatic sensors that light the mirror up as your face approaches. Add in the built-in phone stand and charger, and you’re looking at a fantastic option for the dressing table. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if the premium simplehuman construction and added feature set aren’t getting you excited on today’s lead deal, consider the Conair Reflections Double-Sided Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror. This one sells for $40 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 8,000 Amazon customers. There’s no built-in smartphone charger here, but it will still provide a dedicated dressing mirror with up to 7x magnification. 

While we are talking about looking right, you’ll want to head over to our fashion deal hub for all of the ongoing spring fashion sales. There, you’ll find The North Face’s new spring markdowns, up to 25% off its best-selling items from Carhartt, a big-time Nike clearance sale, and more. just make sure to dive into today’s Ray-Ban event with up to $50 off its best-selling polarized sunglasses with free shipping

More on the simplehuman Round Sensor Mirror SE:

  • 5-YEAR WARRANTY – We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years.
  • TRU-LUX LIGHT SYSTEM – Simulates natural sunlight allowing you to see subtle variations in your makeup color so you’ll always know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless.
  • 5x MAGNIFICATION – Provides exceptional detail while still allowing you to see your entire face at once.
  • INBASE CORD MANAGEMENT – Cord storage underneath the base of the mirror ensures it never gets messy or tangled.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

simplehuman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Never have a flat tire with Tacklife’s portable r...
Skip Hop Backpack Diaper Bag drops to $57 shipped at Am...
Amazon slashes 50% off its Ravenna Textured Ceramic Lam...
Save $205 and stay fit without leaving home with this s...
Don’t overlook this highly-rated 39-piece hand to...
Fossil meshes traditional with tech in its Neutra Hybri...
Cuisinart’s classic shears come with a lifetime w...
Add this 33-foot solar-powered LED string light kit to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $150

Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB returns to all-time low at $150 off

$600 Learn More
40% off

Grab a 3-pack of adidas face covers today at 40% off: Multiple color options from $12

$12 Learn More
80% off

Nintendo launches spring game sales from $4: DOOM Eternal, Skyrim, Spyro, Wolfenstein, more

From $4 Learn More
Reg $75

Skip Hop Backpack Diaper Bag drops to $57 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $75), more

$57 Learn More
Save 50%

Amazon slashes 50% off its Ravenna Textured Ceramic Lamp, now $30 shipped

$30 Learn More
2021 lows

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR drop to new 2021 lows at up to $189 off

$189 off Learn More
$205 off

Save $205 and stay fit without leaving home with this sprinter cycle exercise bike at $695

$695 Learn More
Amazon low

Don’t overlook this highly-rated 39-piece hand tool kit at $15 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$15 Learn More