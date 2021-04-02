Rare price drop puts simplehuman’s smart Sensor Mirror SE at $135 shipped (Reg. $150)

We are now tracking a rare price drop on the simplehuman 8-inch Round Sensor Mirror SE at Amazon. Regularly $150, you can now score this one for $135 shipped. While not the largest discount, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year and we have only really seen it go on sale a few times since 2019. Implementing surgical-grade LEDs with “the best materials and solid engineering,” this is a particularly feature-rich makeup or bathroom mirror. It sports 5x magnification while still allowing you to see your whole face, natural sunlight-style lighting, in-base cord management for a tidy look, and automatic sensors that light the mirror up as your face approaches. Add in the built-in phone stand and charger, and you’re looking at a fantastic option for the dressing table. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the premium simplehuman construction and added feature set aren’t getting you excited on today’s lead deal, consider the Conair Reflections Double-Sided Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror. This one sells for $40 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 8,000 Amazon customers. There’s no built-in smartphone charger here, but it will still provide a dedicated dressing mirror with up to 7x magnification.

More on the simplehuman Round Sensor Mirror SE:

5-YEAR WARRANTY – We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years.

TRU-LUX LIGHT SYSTEM – Simulates natural sunlight allowing you to see subtle variations in your makeup color so you’ll always know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless.

5x MAGNIFICATION – Provides exceptional detail while still allowing you to see your entire face at once.

INBASE CORD MANAGEMENT – Cord storage underneath the base of the mirror ensures it never gets messy or tangled.

