Stow any MacBook in Under Armour's flashy Contain Backpack: $42 (Save 40%, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Contain Backpack for $42.20 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This Under Armour backpack is ready to protect valuable gear from rain and other soggy conditions thanks to a highly water-resistant finish. It’s ready to haul a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized PC laptops and Chromebooks. There are several internal compartments throughout and its main opening is large enough to fit a full size basketball, soccer ball, and more. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Forfeit Under Armour branding in favor of this Amazon-made Classic School Backpack at $19 to spend less than half as much. Bear in mind that unlike the lead deal, this one isn’t really meant for hauling a laptop. That being said, it’s a solid pick for a wide variety of other things and is rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by more than 14,000 reviewers.

While you’re at it, why not catch up on some of our other deals? We just spotted Skip Hop’s Backpack Diaper Bag at $57 in addition to a changing pad priced at $22. And if you’d like to stuff you new bag with some gear, check out SOG’s Baton Q4 multi-tool at $38 alongside these Spigen Apple gear accessories from $6.

Under Armour Contain Backpack features:

  • UA Storm technology delivers an element battling, highly water resistant finish
  • Large main compartment fits a full size basketball, soccer ball, volleyball, etc.
  • Tough, abrasion resistant bottom panel
  • Breathable air mesh padded back panel & adjustable, padded shoulder straps for total comfort

