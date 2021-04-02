Spigen Tough Armor and Ultra Hybrid AirPods cases now 50% off at Amazon from $8

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering 50% off its collection of AirPods and AirPods Pro cases today. Simply apply coupon code 96LJJHZ4 at checkout to redeem the special discount. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Starting from $8 and regularly listed at up to $17, this is a perfect chance to score some highly-rated Spigen AirPods protection at rock-bottom pricing. There are several color options available here as well as models for all of Apple’s current-and previous-generation wireless earbuds. Head below for a break down of the deals here today.

Spigen Amazon AirPods case sale:

***Note: Remember to use code 96LJJHZ4 at checkout to redeem all of the prices below.

More on the Spigen Tough Armor case:

Rugged design for daily scratch defense

Made of a soft silicone for everyday grip

Includes a key ring for easy portability

Wireless Charging Compatible (AirPods 2). LED Light Visible.

Designed for both Airpods 1 and 2

