FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Spigen Tough Armor and Ultra Hybrid AirPods cases now 50% off at Amazon from $8

-
AmazonSpigen
50% off From $8

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering 50% off its collection of AirPods and AirPods Pro cases today. Simply apply coupon code 96LJJHZ4 at checkout to redeem the special discount. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Starting from $8 and regularly listed at up to $17, this is a perfect chance to score some highly-rated Spigen AirPods protection at rock-bottom pricing. There are several color options available here as well as models for all of Apple’s current-and previous-generation wireless earbuds. Head below for a break down of the deals here today. 

Spigen Amazon AirPods case sale:

***Note: Remember to use code 96LJJHZ4 at checkout to redeem all of the prices below. 

While we are talking about AirPods gear, be sure to check out Pad & Quill’s new leather AirPods Max/Pro cases, our Tested review for Oakywood’s felt wool cover, and our hands-on feature for the Tribit FlyBuds C1 AirPods alternative. We also have ongoing exclusive offers on Casely’s unique iPhone and AirPods cases as well as Nomad’s Base Station Pro

More on the Spigen Tough Armor case:

  • Rugged design for daily scratch defense
  • Made of a soft silicone for everyday grip
  • Includes a key ring for easy portability
  • Wireless Charging Compatible (AirPods 2). LED Light Visible.
  • Designed for both Airpods 1 and 2

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Greenworks Gold Box gets your lawn in order with up to ...
Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro/Max leather cases ...
OtterBox iPhone 12 cases and more are 20% off in today&...
Amazon Basics’ USB battery charging pack starts y...
Save 24% when upgrading to TaoTronics’ 3-node 802...
Upgrade your vehicle with this 5-inch wireless backup c...
DEWALT’s 200-lumen Jobsite Headlamp nearly strike...
Monster Adventurer Force speaker has a 40-hr. battery +...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Powerstation Wireless $19 (Save 37%), more

From $11 Learn More
Review

Tested: Oakywood’s felt wool AirPods cases with microfiber lining and keychain clips

Learn More
$1,000+ off

Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K HDR Smart TV now $1,770 (Refurb, Orig. $2,840) + more from $665

From $665 Learn More
Shop now

Nike ends the week with 40% off clearance sale on rarely discounted styles

40% off Learn More
From $84

Greenworks Gold Box gets your lawn in order with up to 30% off electric mowers and more

30% off Learn More

Bypass censorship and region blocks with 10 years of VPN.asia for $80

Learn More
From $199

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard falls to new low of $249 (Save $100), more from $199

$100 off Learn More
Save 37%

Beats Solo Pro ANC Headphones see 37% discount to low of $145, more from $60

From $60 Learn More