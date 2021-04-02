Skip Hop Backpack Diaper Bag drops to $57 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $75), more

Amazon is currently offering the Skip Hop Backpack Diaper Bag in Black Floral for $56.99 shipped. To compare, this diaper bag is regularly priced at $75 and today’s rate is the second lowest price we’ve seen. This backpack is spacious to fit all of your essentials as well as comes with packing cubes for organization. The straps are also cushioned for added comfort and features stroller attachments as well to help keep you hands free. It has an insulated container for bottles and snacks as well. Rated 4.8.5 stars from over 120 Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Amazon is also offering the Skip Hop Pronto Changing Pad in Rainbow Stripe for $21.02 and it’s regularly priced at $30. This is a great option for on-the-go and it also features a mesh pocket holds up to four large diapers, creams and other essentials. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 360 reviews from Amazon customers.

Skip Hop Backpack Diaper Bag features:

The Baby diaper bag that keeps all baby essentials organized featuring multiple interior and exterior pockets and packing cubes. Spacious enough, 16″x8″x14″, to hold everything for baby Plus some for you

Cushioned shoulder straps, Easy-grab top handle, and convenient stroller straps allow you to wear this diaper bag as a backpack or attach to your stroller; making it the ultimate hands-free diaper bag

Included with the diaper bag are two packaging cubes; one insulated cube perfect for bottles and beverages and a multipurpose mesh cube for clothing or snacks

